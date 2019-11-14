Image Image Credit Josh Brasted / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Yella Beezy Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Yella Beezy has been arrested in connection to the 2020 murder of MO3. A grand jury indicted the “That’s On Me” rapper, née Markies Conway, on Tuesday (March 18), and he was later taken into custody by authorities on Thursday (March 20).

According to FOX 5 Atlanta, Beezy, who was booked into Dallas County Jail, hired Kewon Dontrell White to kill the late artist, whose real name was Melvin Noble.

Yella Beezy Is Being Charged With Capital Murder

Court records claim Beezy offered White remuneration — or a cash payment — to kill MO3. They also stated the “Restroom Occupied” creator “called [White] on or about the 11th day of November 2020,” then "intentionally and knowingly" planned the murder.

He’s now facing a capital murder charge, meaning the death penalty is on the table. As of now, no bond has been set.

MO3’s Death Took Place On I-35 In Dallas

MO3 died after being shot several times in broad daylight on Interstate 35 in Texas. Witnesses said the gunman walked up to his car, prompting the “Broken Love” artist to jump out and run down the freeway. The masked suspect subsequently chased him, opened fire and then sped off in a dark-colored sedan.

The slain Dallas rapper left behind three kids: two daughters and a son. His longtime manager, Brandon Rainwater, who claimed he was on the phone at the time of the fatal tragedy, has also been doing his part to keep MO3’s legacy alive over the past few years.

"[MO3] spoke for the Black community, the white community, the Mexican community, for all races," he told CBS 11 in 2020. "We lost a good speaker, a poet, an artist."

Rainwater added, “From decade to decade, his kids will still be a part of him and be successful because of him. So, if he [were] here right now, he would be here smiling, saying, ‘I lived my life.’”