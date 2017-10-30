Image Image Credit Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images and Marleen Moise / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Famous Dex and Rich The Kid Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Famous Dex is convinced he’s the reason why Rich The Kid is the star he is today. On Saturday (March 1), the Dex Meets Dexter artist took shots at his Forever Rich label head following what's been a relatively slow start to the year for the two.

“Rich, you wouldn’t even be who you are if it weren’t for me. Come on, my boy,” he claimed via his Instagram Story. “I don’t even do none of this. Everybody knows the factuals, though.” Dex later warned his “Goyard” collaborator to “stop playing with me.”

Though Rich The Kid didn’t directly respond to the “PICK IT UP” rapper’s comments, he coincidentally posted a video on Sunday (March 2) of Dave Chappelle’s iconic Tyrone Biggums skit, where the character makes a peanut butter and crack sandwich. Notably, Dex has struggled with drug addiction for years, particularly with Xanax, to the point that he even went to rehab.

Yes, Rich The Kid Would Be Where He’s At Now Without Famous Dex

Dex taking credit for Rich The Kid’s career is a serious reach, especially given that the “Plug Walk” hitmaker was one of the first artists signed to Quality Control Music. He also had an impressive run with Migos — some even considered him the group’s unofficial fourth member — thanks to tracks like “Trap,” “Goin’ Crazy,” and “Change.” Not to mention, “New Freezer” featuring Kendrick Lamar gave the Queens native his first Hot 100 entry.

If anything, YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Ye probably played a bigger role in Rich The Kid’s more recent success, given how far “For Keeps” and “CARNIVAL” went. That being said, Dex is still one of the most successful artists to come out of Rich Forever Music, previously home to Jay Critch, 83 Babies, and Young Bino.

Rich The Kid and Dex have patched things up before, so it’s not entirely out of the question that they’ll do it again. For now, though, Rich Forever 5 seems to be the last project we’ll get from the pair.