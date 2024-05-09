Image Image Credit Theo Wargo / Staff via Getty Images and Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cleotrapa, Wale Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Cleotrapa is making the most of her moment. After becoming the talk of the internet for detailing her tough experience touring with former friend Ice Spice, she has dropped her first official freestyle following the back and forth with the “Munch” rapper and her team.

In her appearance on “On The Radar,” Cleotrapa spit some fiery bars over Wale’s classic Lady Gaga-assisted single, “Chillin’.” During the offering she rapped, “How many times I switch up flows in the raps... Got a million ways to kill these b**ches off, that face so hard but you still so soft.”

While at the start of the tension between her and Ice Spice, many people claimed they were not very familiar with her music, however, fans were pleasantly surprised by her lyrical ability. One fan exclaimed, “She definitely was writing some bars for that girl, you definitely can tell. If sis were lightskin she would’ve been signed by now. It’s 2024, and we still live in a colorization world. Keep going, you got talent boo.”

Another user said, “Ight let’s not act like Cleo ain’t been something before the lil spice ice debacle.” There were even a few people who mentioned that Cleotrapa’s flow reminded them of Nicki Minaj. On May 3, Cleotrapa dropped her upbeat track, “Von Dutch.” As an independent artist, Cleotrapa also made mention of how much work goes into her career.

Recently, Azaelia Banks reached out and stated, “I don't like how everyone is trying to make cleotrapa look. Any f**king who iamcleotrapa will be performing with me on Halloween Oct 31. at Terminal 5 NYC. She will - be paid, have her own space to glam, whatever she wants on her rider because I have f**king respect & class.”

This new freestyle is quickly becoming one of her highest streamed videos. Nonetheless, she is seemingly capitalizing on the opportunity created by her recent fallout with Ice Spice.

Check out the full freestyle from the New York-raised emcee below!