Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drake and Lil Yachty Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Lil Yachty is one of Drake’s greatest collaborators, as evidenced by joint records like “Oprah's Bank Account,” “Another Late Night,” and “Jumbotron S**t Poppin.” However, on Tuesday (Aug. 20), the Quality Control Music artist put their relationship in the spotlight after he briefly unfollowed the Toronto native on Instagram.

Up to this point, both rappers have stayed silent on the situation. Their fans, on the other hand, haven't held back, with some churning out theories and others speculating there’s no trouble at all. “No way Yachty and Drake fell out… Their friendship was beautiful,” read one Twitter post.

“Yachty and Drake [are] not beefing. You [motherf**kers are] so weird and in too deep [with] this social media s**t,” said another user. Elsewhere, someone theorized a hypothetical feud between the pair: “I think it might be the most [lopsided] victory of all time.” See more reactions below.

While the true reason Lil Yachty unfollowed Drake is up in the air, there is speculation it might be over his seemingly dropped verse from the yet-to-be-released “Supersoak.” Earlier in the week, DJ Akademiks unveiled a preview of the track and its video on Twitch, but the “One Night” hitmaker was conspicuously absent.

It's unclear if Lil Yachty chose to sit the record out or if something else led to his removal, especially since it had already hit a snag with sample clearance issues from Mr_Hotspot. “Hopefully, they re-record the clean reference, and we come out with the clean ‘Goodness Gracious’ altogether,” the artist said. “It’ll be good for both of their brands like that, and I’m blessed to work with children, so we just gotta make it clean for them.”

Mr_Hotspot went on to emphasize, “We don’t need no children getting whooped ’cause they said this or that, you understand? And if you look at the backside, it’s the children who really runnin’ these views up. So, if we make sure both verses clean, everybody coming clean, everybody gonna benefit for sure.”