Fetty Wap is coming home in time for the holidays — next year. Currently serving six years on drug charges, the New Jersey rapper’s release date has been pushed up to early December 2026.

Born Willie Junior Maxwell II, Fetty was indicted and arrested back in October 2021 on federal drug trafficking charges. The Grammy-nominated rapper was freed on $500,000 bond and had to wear a GPS monitor as a condition of his bail.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office accused Fetty — who was the last to be arrested — and five others of conspiring to sell and distribute over 100 kilograms of illicit narcotics.

In 2023, and after an arrest for a bail violation the year prior, Fetty pled guilty to the charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess cocaine. He was sentenced to six years in federal prison. He was also hit with five years of supervision after his release.

“The pipeline of drugs in this investigation ran thousands of miles from the West Coast to the communities here in our area, contributing to the addiction and overdose epidemic we have seen time and time again tear people's lives apart,” FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge Michael Driscoll said in a statement at the time. “The fact that we arrested a chart-topping rap artist and a corrections officer as part of the conspiracy illustrates just how vile the drug trade has become.”

On Friday (Nov. 14), US Weekly reported that his release has been pushed up to Dec. 9, 2026. At time of publication, there was no information on what caused the update to Fetty Wap’s timeline.

Initially, the "Trap Queen” rapper was supposed to be a free man on March 13, 2027. However, in September, it was reported that he would be walking out of prison on Jan. 8, 2027, a couple of months early.

According to court filings, Fetty and his crew moved over 100 kilograms of coke, heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine between June 2019 through June 2020 across New Jersey and Long Island. Along with drugs, the investigation also netted about $1.5 million in cash, two handguns, a rifle, a pair of pistols and ammunition.