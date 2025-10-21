Image Image Credit Thaddaeus McAdams/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Finesse2Tymes at Lil Weezyana Presents Hot Boys Holiday in Houston, Texas Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Finesse2Tymes was arrested in Harris County, Texas, on eight charges, including drug possession and evidence tampering.

His 2025 legal issues also include a dismissed threats case and a pending civil lawsuit.

Authorities have not released the full details, and he was reportedly released from custody.

Finesse2Tymes was arrested in Texas this week on multiple charges. According to TMZ, the rapper was taken into custody by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office on Monday (Oct. 20). He was booked on eight separate charges, including possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug, tampering or fabricating physical evidence, and introducing a prohibited substance into a correctional facility.

The Harris County Jail’s public information office reportedly confirmed that the artist had his mug shot taken during processing. However, as of Tuesday (Oct. 21), he was no longer being held at the facility. Law enforcement officials have not released further details about the events leading to his arrest or what substances were allegedly involved in the reported offenses.

This arrest follows a series of legal matters involving the rapper throughout 2025. Back in January, the “Get Even” star was charged in a separate case for making alleged “terroristic threats.” The charges stemmed from an incident in which he was accused of threatening to shoot a woman during an argument connected to a young boy named King, whom the rapper was said to have been mentoring.

In May, that case was officially dismissed after prosecutors determined that the allegations could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt. As TMZ added at the time, court documents confirmed that a judge signed off on the dismissal, and the Memphis star's attorney stated that his client “maintained his innocence from the onset.”

In addition to the aforementioned legal trouble, Finesse2Tymes was named in a civil lawsuit filed by his former driver, Ernest Flores, stemming from a June 2023 shooting outside the Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge near Atlanta, Georgia. Flores alleged he was shot in the head during the incident and accused the rapper of failing to provide proper security, and he’s seeking compensation for “emotional trauma, pain and suffering and heavy medical bills.”