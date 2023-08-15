Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Nipsey Hussle Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Nipsey Hussle’s legacy will forever remain due to the strategic moves by his estate. Since his passing, they have been extremely particular about how he is represented.

Saturday afternoon (Aug. 24), the Victory Lap emcee’s first and last-ever wax figure was unveiled in front of thousands of fans. When it was introduced, the event host exclaimed, “How long did this take? I just need to ask.” She was quickly told that it took nine months to create the ultra-realistic figure.

Fans cheered loudly and showered the artist with praise as Troy Millings and Rashad Bilal recorded the figure on stage. This sobering yet empowering moment happened during a $100,000 pitch contest hosted by The Marathon Continues. The contest was going on at the multi-day event featuring heavy hitters like Shannon Sharpe, 50 Cent, Lauren London, Blacc Sam, Terrence J, Steve Stoute, and many more.

The Invest Fest Instagram page shared, “A tribute to greatness meets the grind for success. Witnessing a contestant honor Nipsey Hussle with a stunning wax figure while competing for $100,000 at Invest Fest. The Marathon continues!” One fan explained, “This was wild to see in person. You could tell Blacc Sam was getting emotional.”

Someone else explained, “It looked soooo realistic in person!! My goodness!! One of the BEST wax figures I’ve ever seen!!!!” Many fans followed the talented artist as he deserves to reap the reward after spending the time he did crafting such a realistic figure.

In a rare interview with Big Boy, Nipsey Hussle’s brother, Blacc Sam, shared his thoughts on Nipsey’s passing. During the talk, he shared how LeBron James and Karen Civil helped him secure the Staples Center for the funeral, how he believes his brother’s murder was a setup, and how tough it is dealing with losing his brother.

Lauren London has been an amazing advocate since Hussle’s passing and has been recognized by many for representing him to the best of her ability. She was also in attendance at Invest Fest 2024 in Atlanta. The festival’s Instagram page shared, “Honored to witness the presence of Lauren London and Blacc Sam at Invest Fest, carrying forward Nipsey’s legacy of empowerment and community. The marathon truly continues.”