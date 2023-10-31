Image Image Credit Screenshot from FKA twigs’ “Childlike Things” video Image Alt FKA twigs and North West Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

North West is clearly on the path to stardom, and that’s becoming harder to ignore with each appearance she makes. On Thursday (March 27), FKA twigs dropped the visual for the EUSEXUA standout “Childlike Things,” and though the 11-year-old only made a quick cameo, she had a presence that’s too good to miss.

“Hello, my name is North-chan / From California to Tokyo,” North rapped in Japanese in the Jordan Hemingway–directed offering. Dressed in a white fur jacket and lots of chrome, she and FKA twigs are seen moving between two red walls in one of the video’s more colorful moments.

With on-screen appearances from actor Kevin Smith and influencer Jake Shane, the eight-minute clip definitely packs a lot in. Watch “Childlike Things” below.

How “Childlike Things” Came About, According To FKA Twigs

“Childlike Things” has been in the works for more than two decades, FKA twigs revealed in an Instagram post last Thursday (March 20). According to her, she started writing the song around age 12 or 13, but always knew she needed someone who could bring the same “childlike energy” to the track.

“It [needed] someone who has that tenacity, who has that strong point of view that you have when you’re 11,” the Gloucestershire singer explained. “Then I saw an interview with North West, and she was so confident. It suddenly occurred to me that I would’ve loved to have a friend like North who could speak up for themselves.”

“I was like, ‘OK, it has to be North. She has to put her point of view on the song.’ She came and wrote about her faith, which I think is really powerful,” she continued.

North West’s Star Power And Rise In Music

Aside from the more obvious fact that she’s the eldest daughter of Ye, North has come an incredibly long way from rapping at 2020’s Yeezy Season 8 fashion show. She dubbed herself “Miss Miss Westie” on last year’s “TALKING,” one of the more enjoyable moments from the Chicago lyricist and Ty Dolla Sign’s chart-topping VULTURES 1.

The record ended up making North one of the youngest artists to ever debut on the Billboard Hot 100, so naturally, she followed it up by announcing her first album, Elementary School Dropout. Updates on the project have been few and far between, but she circled back to the magic she and Ye previously created with “BOMB,” which also features her favorite rapper, Yuno Miles, and Chicago West.

All that to say, North is built for the music industry. Sure, you could chalk it up to her last name, but she does have the confidence and creative spark to back it up. Not to mention, she’s got a head start on a lot of today’s Hip Hop favorites, plus a safety net most artists could only dream of.