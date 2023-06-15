Image Image Credit Savion Washington/Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Flau'jae Johnson attends the 2025 ESPY Awards Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Flau’jae Johnson stopped by Shannon Sharpe’s famed “Club Shay Shay” podcast for a wide-ranging interview, which premiered on Wednesday (July 16). The Louisiana State University basketball star, who also moonlights as a rapper, talked about her close connection with Baton Rouge, Louisiana, rapper Boosie Badazz.

“Boosie got a heart of gold. He’ll give you his shirt off his back,” she said. “Boosie said in his song, ‘I don’t want to be like Camoflauge / I met him one week, the next week he died, I almost cried’…[He] came and [he] showed me love and took care of me like I was [his] child while I was in [his] presence so he’ll always have my respect.”

The song she quoted was Boosie’s “Goin’ Thru Some Thangs,” and unfortunately, their connection was formed out of the tragedy he mentioned. Johnson’s father is the late Georgia rapper Camoflauge, who was shot and killed in May 2003 — about six months before she was born. Boosie stepped up to look out for her in the absence of her father.

“He came and looked after me,” Johnson shared. “If I ever needed anything big — like my mom never asked him for nothing, [but] if I needed it and my momma said, ‘I can’t do it’ — Boosie would come through…It was just crazy to me because I never had a father figure.”

The Roc Nation signee continued to praise Boosie for welcoming her into his home, where she could kick it by the pool and befriend his kids, with whom she is still close with. However, she was sure to say she can’t co-sign all of Boosie’s rhetoric — which is understandable, considering the “Wipe Me Down” artist is quick to offer hot takes that have offended people. “I can’t defend him all the time ‘cause he [says] some off the wall stuff,” she admitted with a laugh. “I be like, ‘That’s my uncle man, I don’t know…’”