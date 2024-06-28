Image Image Credit Dave Benett / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt FLO Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Coming off the heels of singles like “Walk Like This” and “Check,” 2024 has been an incredible year for FLO, who released their debut studio album, Access All Areas, on Friday (Nov. 15). In celebration of its success, they updated the LP with an Unlocked version on Monday (Nov. 18).

Introducing five reimagined songs to the setlist, FLO tapped Chlöe and Halle Bailey for “Soft (Unlocked),” Kehlani for “IWH2BMX (Unlocked),” Bree Runway for “Nocturnal (Unlocked)” and DIXSON for “Bending My Rules (Unlocked).” The last-mentioned record also got a live version, courtesy of Vevo.

“We really admire these artists and couldn’t be happier to have them feature on our new music. From the lyricism to the harmonies to the sweet melodies and flows they all delivered,” FLO shared in a press statement.

“Soft (Unlocked)” notably marked the second time Chlöe and Halle reunited musically since embarking on their solo careers, with the first being “Want Me” from August’s Trouble in Paradise.

On the other hand, FLO served as an opening act for the North American leg of Kehlani’s “CRASH WORLD TOUR,” which swept across major cities like Toronto, Boston, Brooklyn, Atlanta and Charlotte. The trio also made their way to While We Wait 2 for “8 (Remix).”

Access All Areas initially arrived with 16 songs, including a standout feature from GloRilla on “In My Bag.” Cynthia Erivo voiced the intro, while other fan favorites included “AAA,” “I’m Just A Girl” and “How Does It Feel?”

Regarding the album itself, the girl group shared, “We’ve poured our hearts into this album and are immensely proud of the quality, sound, lyricism and storytelling we’ve created. We’re so grateful to all of the collaborators on the album and know the heights it’s going to take us to! We hope everyone loves it as much as we do!”