YoungBoy Never Broke Again, unfortunately, couldn’t be home with his children for the holidays, but Floyd Mayweather is still holding it down for the rapper’s 3-year-old son, Kentrell DeSean Gaulden Jr. On Wednesday (Dec. 25), the boxing legend gifted his grandson an estate in New York City’s Diamond District.

“I got you a gift. Guess what I bought you?” Mayweather said in a clip shared via his Instagram Story. “You [are] the first kid that owns a building in the Diamond District in New York City.”

“We bought you a building. Papa bought you a building,” the U.S. Golden Gloves championship winner added before remarking about his and Kentrell Jr.’s matching Bluey PJs: “You see our matching pajamas?”

YoungBoy welcomed Kentrell Jr. with then-girlfriend Iyanna “Yaya” Mayweather in 2021. It marked his seventh child, with the “Kacey Talk” artist having kids from his previous relationships with social media influencers Jania Meshell and Drea Symone, to name a few.

In February, Mayweather opened up about his relationship with the Baton Rouge native. “Me and NBA YoungBoy speak on a regular... I’m very happy for his career, proud of him, and eventually, he’s gonna grow like anybody that’s young,” he explained. “When I was young, I visualized and [saw] things a certain way, but as you get older, you look at things totally different.”

Earlier in the month, YoungBoy was sentenced to 23 months in federal prison and another 60 months of probation for his involvement in a large-scale prescription drug fraud ring in Utah, where he spent the previous years on house arrest. His charges — four of which were reduced to Class A Misdemeanors — included two counts of third-degree felony identity fraud, two counts of third-degree felony forgery, and six counts of misdemeanor unlawful pharmacy conduct. The rapper has been behind bars since May, so if lucky, he could be credited for time served.