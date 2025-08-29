Image Image Credit Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Funk Master Flex attends Hot 97 Summer Jam at UBS Arena on June 04, 2023 in Elmont, New York. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Funk Flex is staying at Hot 97 but leaving his 7 p.m. slot for a new one.

His new show will air from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. starting after Labor Day.

Hot 97’s schedule is changing, with DJ Enuff out and new slots for Nessa Nitty and DJ Camilo.

On Thursday (Aug. 28), Funk Flex announced his last show on Hot 97 would be on Labor Day, throwing fans into dismay. However, the legendary DJ/rapper/record producer is only switching up his time slot — and there are plenty more other changes at the NYC Hip Hop station, too.

On his socials, Flex wrote, “This Monday, Labor Day, September 1st, [will] be my last show on Hot 97 at 7 p.m.! All things come to an end! End of an era that I enjoyed very much! I super enjoyed it all! I will make the last show a great one! Appreciate everyone who has supported me over the years!”

Fans and artists alike started panicking and reminiscing, saluting Flex for his decades of memories, viral moments and taking hits to the masses. “Thank you for breaking some of my records,” wrote Missy Elliott on X, formerly known as Twitter.

But if you carefully read Flex’s message, he never said he was actually leaving Hot 97 entirely. He specifically said Sept. 1 would be his “last show on Hot 97 at 7 p.m.”

TMZ confirmed the speculation, reporting that Funk Flex is just changing time slots. The Bronx native will now be on the air from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. after this Labor Day. Also worth noting, Nessa Nitty will be on from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., while DJ Camilo takes the mix from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Unfortunately, longtime mixer DJ Enuff was let go.

The morning show, which features co-host Ebro Darden, will be on from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. All that to say, after 33 years with the station, Funk Flex isn’t going anywhere.