“God blessed me with an angel, I don't know how that happened / But it was meant to happen,” G Herbo rapped on “5/17/22,” dedicated to the day his daughter was born.

The Chicago rapper first became a dad in 2018 with the arrival of his son Yosohn Santana Wright, whom he shares with Ari Fletcher. A few years later, he welcomed two more children — Essex and Emmy Wright — with Taina Williams. Since then, G Herbo has frequently shared glimpses into fatherhood, from birthday tributes to even getting the kids involved in his musical journey.

One thing is clear as day: The “Who Run It” artist’s kids are his mini-mes — not just in their appearances but in their personalities, too. With that in mind, here are 10 of G Herbo’s most heartwarming moments as a father.

1. Appearing On Kai Cenat’s "Mafiathon 2" Stream With Yosohn

Definitely one of the best highlights from Kai Cenat’s 30-day “Mafiathon 2” livestream was when G Herbo and Yosohn dropped by for a few hours. They shot some hoops, supported the then-6-year-old through his ear-piercing and gave us one particularly memorable clip: The little man breaking down midway through his motivational speech. “So, all you have to do is live a good life, do your homework every day and hang out with your family,” he said, before G Herbo stepped in to offer him some much-needed reassurance.

2. Emmy And Essex’s Joint Birthday Party

Even though Essex is a year older, his and Emmy’s birthdays are only weeks apart on the calendar. So, in 2025, they celebrated with a joint party. G Herbo shared clips from their carnival-themed bash, which featured bounce houses, giant inflatable balls and, of course, their own personalized cakes. As the Republic Records signee emphasized, “Every day [is] your birthday when your last name is Wright, though.”

3. Getting A FaceTime Call From Yosohn “In The Club”

Parents know better than anyone: Just when you think nothing can catch you off guard, your kid proves you wrong. For G Herbo, that was Yosohn giving him a FaceTime call after midnight in a ski mask, of all things. “He [is] in his room playing 'Swervo' with all his chains on and the lights flashing different colors, talking about 'Whassup, I'm in the club [right now],’” the rapper captioned his post while explaining the moment behind the FaceTime screenshots.

4. Emmy Singing “Baby Shark” During His “On The Radar” Visit

Cardi B and Offset’s kids weren't the only celebrity toddlers obsessed with “Baby Shark.” As it turns out, Emmy was a fan too. During a visit to “On The Radar,” G Herbo let his daughter hop on the mic for a quick (and very cute) rendition of the song.

5. Episode 3 Of “From G Herbo To Big Swerv”

We’re not crying, you are. Though Episode 3 of the mini documentary, “From G Herbo To Big Swerv,” might not be your typical feel-good moment, G Herbo reflecting on how his kids helped pull him out of a dark place was genuinely moving. “I feel like…having my second born, Essex, is really the only thing that brought me out of [being at rock bottom],” he reflected on the loss of his close friend Lil Greg. “Then, [I had] my daughter, Emmy, a year later. My kids [are] like the purest form of love I have. My kids [are] my whole heart.”

6. Recreating Meek Mill’s “Get Up” Meme With Essex

The clip of Meek Mill yelling at The Rock to “get up” might be the Philly rapper’s funniest moment online — well, besides the one of him eating fries in the pool. G Herbo and Essex recreated the iconic meme on the slopes. After catching wind of his dad lying on the ground to make a snow angel, Essex shouted, “Dada, get up!” and walked away.

7. Spending Christmas 2022 With His Family

The holidays always bring the good stuff: time off from work, family, food and the annual tradition of seeing how celebs spent theirs. For Christmas, G Herbo and Williams posted photos with Essex and Emmy. One commenter joked that the rapper “spit them kids out,” which, to be fair, isn’t far off. Those two are almost like spitting images of him.

8. Doing A Photoshoot With Yosohn And Essex For Father’s Day 2021

Few things say bonding like a family photoshoot. On Father’s Day in 2021, G Herbo shared a few shots of himself, Yosohn, and a very tiny Essex, and you can just tell how much he loves being a dad from the pure joy radiating off his face.

9. His “Cold World” Music Video

“Cold World” will forever go down as one of G Herbo’s best songs, if not one of the better tracks from 25. Its accompanying music video was a family affair too, with Yosohn making a cameo to thumb through cash and reenact their heartwarming interlude from the song. “You like [the song]? You love daddy?” G Herbo asked. Yosohn responded, “Oh, yeah, yeah, yeah.”

10. Performing “Everything” With Yosohn

G Herbo’s “PTSD Tour” was supposed to be his well-earned victory lap after putting Chicago drill on his back for years. It’s a real shame the tour got cut short by COVID-19, but we did get at least one unforgettable moment out of it. That is, G Herbo handing the mic to Yosohn while performing “Everything.”