Key Takeaways:

G Herbo made serious money after working with Nicki Minaj on “Chi-Raq.” On Wednesday (Oct. 8), during the “Club Shay Shay” podcast, the Chicago rapper revealed he “probably made half a million dollars” after their 2014 collaboration.

Explaining how the record came together, Herbo admitted he initially turned down the offer because he thought it was fake. “It wasn’t her on the phone. It was Safaree and them on the phone,” he told Shannon Sharpe. “So, when they hit us, it was like four in the morning,” the musician recalled, adding that he was “in the studio high off lean and pills” at the time.

“I’m like, ‘Hell nah, that ain’t no f**king Nicki,’” the “Went Legit” artist went on to say. In his defense, he was just starting to blow up at the time, so people were “calling and playing on the phone all the time.” Fortunately, Minaj’s team called back a few days later and offered to fly him out to Los Angeles.

From there, Herbo spent the day with Minaj, who had a studio setup with two booths, something he’d never seen before. “That s**t just really inspired me, like it’s a lot of money. You gotta go get that s**t,” he said. “After I did that [song], I probably made half a million dollars just grinding. I’m going to do shows, I’m doing s**t. I was young as hell.”

Herbo then explained he was “no older than 18,” so it was a really huge look for him: “I really credit it to her.” Funnily enough, the Chicago rapper went by Lil Herb back in the day. He previously reflected on working with Minaj on “Just Bars”: “All the b**ches wanna f**kin’ lick me / 'Cause I just left the Summer Jam with Nicki / And she just helped me book a couple shows.”

“Chi-Raq” was originally released on Minaj’s SoundCloud before finally making its way to streaming services in 2021 alongside Beam Me Up Scotty. Take a listen to it below.