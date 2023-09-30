Image Image Credit John Nacion / Contributor via Getty Images and Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt GloRilla and Kai Cenat Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

GloRilla showed off her cooking skills on Kai Cenat’s “Mafiathon 2” on Tuesday (Nov. 5) night. During her guest appearance, the “TGIF” rapper chatted about squashing their “beef,” reacted to AMP’s 2024 cypher, and whipped up spaghetti and fried fish.

With “LET HER COOK” playing in the background, the pair prepared the spaghetti dish using GloRilla’s recipe, which called for ground beef, green bell peppers, diced onion, a spoonful of garlic, and her not-so-secret ingredient: sugar. “On my mother’s life, it’s good, chat. [On a scale of] one through 10, [the] spaghetti is a nine,” Cenat said.

Reacting to the fish, the New York native added, “Oh my f**king God. Hold on, let me go again. Glo, it’s the texture within the fish.” Later, he suggested eating them both at the same time, to which the GLORIOUS creator hilariously reacted, “That’s some fat s**t.”

“If anybody I know talks s**t about her cooking, I’ma be there to defend because I literally [saw] it with my eyes, chat,” Cenat explained to his followers. “I’m not even overhyping it. I’m trying to see if there’s a miss or something that can be improved.”

Longtime fans of Cenat might recall that around this time in 2023, things weren’t exactly smooth between him and GloRilla. She blocked the streamer on Instagram after he gave a negative reaction to her Fivio Foreign-assisted track, “Cha Cha Cha,” which sampled Bravehearts’ “Oochie Wally.”

“GloRilla is nice, but that was not it. You feel me?” he said at the time. She addressed the incident not too long after: “Don’t come on my Live asking me about nobody that I done blocked. F**k you talkin’ ’bout? They blocked, and they gon’ stay there. You made your bed; you gotta lay there, n**ga.”