In July, Rihanna asked GloRilla, “When [does] the album drop?” and now we finally have the answer. On Thursday (Sept. 19), the Memphis rap sensation announced that GLORIOUS will be coming out on Oct. 11.

“So grateful to be sharing this with y’all, and as a little treat, I’m blessing y’all with ‘HOLLON’ tonight at midnight (Sept. 20),” she captioned an Instagram post containing the project’s cover. Anycia and frequent collaborator Megan Thee Stallion dropped heart eye emojis in the comments section, while Sprite wittingly wrote, “[The] only way to Glo is up.”

“This looks like a classic ‘90s album,” read someone else’s reply. A separate fan asked, “How is your back not hurting for [carrying] the whole year?” Peep the artwork below.

“HOLLON” was initially teased in August, though she quickly changed the track’s lyrics after facing backlash for using the word “retarded.” In the updated snippet, GloRilla spat, “H**, you must not know what you just started / Me and my b**ches go gnarly/ Give a f**k about this party / We gon' step on s**t regardless.”

Though the tracklist for GLORIOUS is yet to be revealed, fans can likely expect to see “TGIF” on the album. The record arrived as a loose single in June and, to date, has over 43 million YouTube views for its visual companion. It also scored her a No. 28 placement on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Throughout the year, GloRilla has kept pretty busy, to say the least. She unveiled Ehhthang Ehhthang in April before hitting the road with Thee Stallion for the “Hot Girl Summer Tour.” The “Wanna Be” duo also expressed interest in releasing a joint project, though it may be a while until that comes to fruition.

“I think that would be very fire,” the Texas native told Billboard. “I ain’t gon’ say too much, but it feels like it’s going to get done.”