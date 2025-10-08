Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Pooh Shiesty and Gucci Mane perform during Parking Lot Concert Series presents: Gucci Mane & The New 1017 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Pooh Shiesty was released from federal prison after serving three years of a 63-month sentence.

Gucci Mane celebrated Shiesty’s release with a viral Instagram post that energized fans and the 1017 community.

The Memphis rapper’s lawyer hinted at a major comeback, saying the rapper is “ready” and his story is “just starting.”

Pooh Shiesty got out of federal prison early, and plenty of fans, friends and fellow rappers are reacting to the news. Gucci Mane is among those who took to Instagram to celebrate the Memphis artist’s release.

The 1017 Records founder notably signed Shiesty to a deal — in collaboration with Atlantic Records — back in 2020. “Welcome home Pooh Shiesty. The MainSlime is back,” Gucci wrote, alongside a few cold face emojis, on his Instagram Stories.

In 2022, Shiesty was sentenced to 63 months in prison (with one year credited for time served) for gun-related charges. He was also separately indicted in 2021 for reportedly robbing and shooting two individuals for a pair of sneakers and drugs, alongside two associates. Instead of going to trial, Shiesty pled guilty to conspiracy to possess a firearm in furtherance of violent and drug-trafficking crimes. On Monday (Oct. 6), the “Back in Blood” rapper was released after serving three years of his sentence.

Interestingly, and despite his popularity, Shiesty has yet to drop a proper debut album. In 2021, he released his official debut mixtape, Shiesty Season, which featured appearances from BIG30, Lil Durk, Tay Keith, 21 Savage and more, including Gucci Mane. He also appeared several times on 1017’s So Icy series of compilations.

While Shiesty hasn’t officially shared any post-prison plans yet, his lawyer, Bradford Cohen is expecting big things. “Pooh Shiesty is ready… Wait until you see [his] comeback,” he wrote on Instagram. “He will be bigger than ever. I am always glad to see a client start the climb back up to elite status. [He] always kept it 100. The government wanted 10… he got three I always think there is a plan for people, and his story [isn’t] over; [it’s] just starting.”