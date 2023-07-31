Image Image Credit Nic Antaya / Stringer via Getty Images and Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kamala Harris and Halle Bailey Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Sunday (Sept. 29), Halle Bailey joined a star-studded lineup of performers at Kamala Harris’ Los Angeles fundraiser event. The singer and actress took the stage for a soulful rendition of “Angel,” her debut solo effort.

“Some might hate, and they wait on your fall. They don’t know there’s a grace for it all,” Bailey wrote on Instagram, quoting the bridge from her aforementioned song. She also expressed her gratitude to the current VP: “OMG, OMG, pinch me. I came straight off the plane from Paris to sing for our beautiful vice president, [Kamala Harris]. Thank you for inviting me. It was an honor to sing today.”

Alongside a video of the performance, the Grammy-nominated musician uploaded footage of her and Harris sharing a warm embrace. Check it out below.

“Angel” was written amid all the racism and online negativity Bailey dealt with leading up to the premiere of 2023’s live-action The Little Mermaid. “I was still getting used to being in a bigger limelight, learning how to keep my head up and ignore any negative things people were saying about me as part of a racist backlash,” she explained to Cosmopolitan.

“It was really a love letter to myself and to all of the other Black girls and women in the world who have felt like they don’t belong, overwhelmed by so many different opinions about who they are, what they should be, where they should fit in,” the mother of one continued.

According to Deadline, Harris’ Los Angeles fundraiser raised over $28 million. With tickets priced between $500 and $250,000, the hotel ballroom was packed with about 1,500 guests. While some VIPs got one-on-one photo ops with the VP, the crowd also heard from speakers like Sterling K. Brown and Keegan-Michael Key.

Bailey’s support for Harris isn’t surprising, considering her mentor Beyoncé’s “Freedom” has been used throughout several speeches and promotional events for the Harris-Walz campaign.