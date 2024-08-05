Image Image Credit Jamie McCarthy / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Halle Bailey Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Halle Bailey is no longer fully vegan. During an Instagram Live session making its rounds on Saturday (Sept. 21), the “Angel” singer revealed that she gave up on the diet while pregnant with Halo.

“I’ve been seeing a lot of people asking me if I’m still 100 percent vegan because I’ve been showing you guys [videos of] me cooking a little bit, and the answer is not anymore. The reason being is [that] when I was pregnant, I had just started craving meat,” Halle shared with her fans. “I was vegan for 13 years up until then, and I honestly was like, ‘Well, I’m just going to give my body what it wants right now because I’m doing a really hard job of growing a human.’ I also wanted to make sure Halo was getting the proper nutrients.”

“I still love vegan food. I still eat it mostly… I don’t eat a lot of meat, but it’s like, if I want it, I’m [going to] have it,” she went on to say. “I was looking it up and I see so many women like me who were vegan for years and years; once they got pregnant, it’s like out the window.”

Halle and DDG secretly welcomed Halo toward the end of 2023, so it’s been quite some time. Interestingly, the singer and actress’ sister, Chlöe Bailey, shared that she broke her diet in June. “My confession is that recently, I have been consuming chicken,” she told her followers via Instagram.

Music-wise, Halle released the visuals for “Because I Love You” in August, with RJ Cyler playing her love interest, alongside a few of the musician’s clones popping up throughout. It served as her second solo single of the year, coming off the heels of March’s “In Your Hands.”

Halle also joined forces with Chlöe on “Want Me” from Trouble In Paradise, which was met with glowing reviews.