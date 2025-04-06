Image Image Credit Michael Buckner / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Honey Bxby Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Rising artist Honey Bxby stopped by “On The Radar” to perform her single “Laying In His Bed,” bringing a flirty, pop-leaning R&B sound to the mic. The performance dropped on the platform’s official YouTube page and quickly began circulating across social media, drawing attention for its girly aesthetic and catchy delivery.

Wearing a yellow T-shirt with blue lettering that reads “Ex-Virgin,” camo cargo pants, a blue hat turned backwards and a 613 blonde bust-down wig, Honey Bxby delivered the song with a calm, melodic tone while keeping the record’s lyrics front and center. “Laying In His Bed” details the feeling of being physically with one person while emotionally thinking about someone else, tapping into a mix of honesty and detached cool.

The platform’s signature set design matched her overall aesthetic — minimal but curated — allowing the focus to remain on her performance. She kept the mic close, occasionally flashing a smirk between verses and held a consistent presence throughout.

“Laying In His Bed” has been gaining traction as Honey Bxby continues to build her catalog and visibility online. The performance adds to a growing list of emerging artists using “On The Radar” as a platform to introduce their sound to new audiences. Known for spotlighting rising talent in both Hip Hop and R&B, the show has become a go-to outlet for artists looking to showcase their talent in a stripped-down setting.

The performance adds to the New Jersey native’s climbing momentum and places her alongside other women in R&B who are reshaping the sound with stylized visuals and first-person storytelling.