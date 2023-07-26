Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ice Spice Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Ice Spice is burning hot in every sense of the word. Not only is the Bronx native one of the rap's most exciting stars thanks to 2022’s “Munch (Feelin’ U)” and her subsequent hits — take your pick from “In Ha Mood,” “Barbie World” and “Think U The S**t (Fart)” — but she’s one of the few artists who’ve fully embraced being sexy on their own terms.

Having already dropped her debut album, Y2K!, amassed several Grammy nods and hit more than a few red carpets, the excitement around Ice Spice is palpable. The rapper is talented behind the mic, has a massive following, and to quote “Princess Diana,” she “be eatin' oats.” Below, Rap-Up rounded up 12 of the “Bikini Bottom” artist’s sexiest and most iconic moments.

1. The “Princess Diana” Music Video With Nicki Minaj

With an assist from Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice and the queen of rap made generations salivate with their “Princess Diana” visual. Inside a giant pink bedroom, the two served up a string of titillating moments in matching-colored robes over RIOTUSA’s production. “To her man, I'm the girl of his dreams / Thinkin' 'bout me when he brushin' his teeth,” Ice Spice fittingly rapped.

2. Vanity Fair’s 2024 Oscars After-Party

Out of all the night's nearly naked looks, Ice Spice’s Dolce & Gabbana dress at the 2024 Oscars after-party might’ve just been the best. She showed up in a sheer, long-sleeved number from the designer with a black bra and panty set underneath.

Naturally, the internet had opinions. “I wish her stylist would try harder… [She’s worn the] same lace bodysuit back-to-back,” one person wrote on X, to which Ice Spice hilariously clapped back, “Let’s see [you] b**ches in custom Dolce.”

3. Joining Taylor Swift During “The Eras Tour”

Taylor Swift’s co-sign is arguably the one that helped make the rapper more palatable to the mainstream. The award-winning singer’s “Karma” remix with Ice Spice broke Spotify’s streaming record at the time. In an effort to bring their massively successful collaboration to life, the New York talent joined Swift onstage for all three New Jersey stops of “The Eras Tour.” During night two, she wore a custom sheer, sequined and feathered Theophilio jumpsuit that, in her stylist’s words, gave “Cher vibes.”

4. Victoria’s Secret 2024 Fashion Show

Victoria’s Secret 2024 Fashion Show brought out all the celebrities in their best lingerie. While the label’s Angels ruled the runway, Ice Spice freed the nipple in a see-through, sequin-covered dress. Since New York nights get especially unpredictable in the fall, she topped it off with a pink fur coat.

5. Shaking A** In The “Deli” Music Video

2023 was a teeny tank top and short shorts kind of summer for the Grammy-nominated artist, who dropped “Deli” along with a string of visuals from Like..? that same year. As the song’s chorus goes, “She a baddie, she showin' her panty / She shake it like jelly / Hundred bands in Chanely / But I'm still shakin' a** in a deli.” In the self-directed music video, made with help from George and Frederick Buford, she makes the point hilariously clear.

6. Fanatics 2024 Super Bowl Party

Before popping out with Swift at 2024's Big Game, Ice Spice debuted yet another sheer look at Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl party in Las Vegas. The getup consisted of a sheer mesh turtleneck, matching leggings — both of which came from Marine Serre — and black boots. By now, it’s pretty much a given that the People’s Choice Awards winner can pull off anything.

7. Everybody’s Wearing SKIMS Campaign

Ice Spice in SKIMS’ Seamless Sculpt Bodysuit is reason enough to grab every skin-tone shade the brand offers. In 2023, the “Gimme A Light” star joined Nessa Barrett, RAYE and her “Boy’s a liar Pt. 2” collaborator PinkPantheress in fronting a campaign for Kim Kardashian’s shapewear line. “Everybody’s wearing SKIMS,” the rapper said in the video, and with a lineup like that, she wasn’t wrong either.

8. The “Did It First” Music Video With Central Cee

As with most rap duets, chemistry is key. Fortunately, Ice Spice and Central Cee had plenty to go around in the visual treatment for “Did It First.” The pair shared a few TikToks together ahead of its release, and for the sake of building publicity around the Y2K! cut, they played into the rumors about them being a couple pretty well. Between Ice Spice serving as the ultimate eye candy at a house party and slipping in a little Sol de Janeiro promo for the cult-favorite Cheirosa 68, viewers were also treated to a few steamy bedroom moments with her and the British rapper.

9. Her Weight Loss Photos

Ice Spice never misses when it comes to a good photo dump, and there’s usually at least one slide clearly meant to get the timeline talking. After shedding a few pounds, she posted a mirror picture of her in a blue bra and matching panties. “Like f**k how [you] feel,” she captioned the post, presumably aimed at all the critics who had something to say about her slimmed-down frame.

10. Wireless Fest 2024

The viral sensation is no stranger to commanding attention every time she hits a festival stage, often managing to do so in tiny shorts and a crop top. For 2024’s Wireless Festival, she wore a yellow lace set from It Girl brand I.AM.GIA. It was definitely one of her sexiest looks of that summer, accompanied by an exciting medley of her hits: “Gangsta Boo,” “Gimme A Light” and “Phat Butt,” among others.

11. Her “Thick Again” Teaser

During 2025’s Paris Fashion Week, the rapper debuted a noticeably more voluptuous figure and a teaser of then-new music to match in front of the Eiffel Tower. “Shawty got back on her oats / He stay on my body, it's hard to get rid of him,” she rapped while throwing it back for the camera.

12. Dressing As Betty Boop For Halloween

Love it or hate it, Halloween is one time of year everyone gets a pass to dress as their sexiest — or scariest — selves. Ice Spice made sure no one forgot the former when she dressed up as Betty Boop for Halloween in 2024. She wore a red mini dress, fishnet tights and cheetah print panties — perhaps as a diss to Latto, but who knows.