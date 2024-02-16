Image Image Credit James Devaney / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ice Spice Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Ice Spice joined the Fortnite universe on Thursday (Nov. 14). The “Popa” rapper is the latest in a string of other celebrities, including Eminem and Snoop Dogg, to be added as a playable skin in the game’s Chapter 2 Remix.

Fans will get a chance to snag two of the New York native’s iconic outfits, starting with the pink pants set and matching fur coat that she wore in “Fisherrr (Remix).” The other look consists of a white tank top and denim shorts, as originally seen in 2023’s “Deli” video. Among the other items up for grabs until Nov. 30 are a Grapple — a grappling hook — and a Rifle, which, true to its name, is ready for action.

“I’m most excited to see how happy my fans are that they get to use my skins and just grateful to stand next to icons,” Ice Spice shared with Billboard. “I have a bunch of younger siblings that play the game, and [I] also get to have big sister cool points.”

The Grammy Award nominee said she unfortunately won’t be able to hop on Fortnite until her “Y2K! World Tour” wraps up on Friday (Nov. 15). The trek’s second European and U.K. leg swept through cities like Dublin, London, Birmingham, Berlin and Paris. Bktherula also came along as a supporting act.

Ahead of Chapter 2 Remix’s launch, Ice Spice and Snoop Dogg performed at Time Square. “Getting the chance to come to the game and remix the Chapter 2 map is unreal,” she said in a press release at the time. “It’s exciting to be a part of something so iconic, and I can’t wait for players to experience this new vibe. Fortnite is all about creativity and connection, and I’m hyped to bring my own spin to it!”

Juice WRLD will be getting his own skin on Nov. 21. The tribute is expected to arrive just weeks before what would have been the late rapper’s 26th birthday.