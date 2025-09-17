Image Image Credit Stephanie Augello / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ice Spice at the NYLON Nights: Fashion Edition Celebration during New York Fashion Week held at the Classic Car Club on September 12, 2025 in New York, New York. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Ice Spice revealed that she was already signed to two labels when Nicki Minaj tried to sign her.

Leaked texts and contract frustrations contributed to the cooling of their relationship.

Ice Spice also discussed how public perception affects female rap collaborations and friendships.

Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj are not beefing, but they’re not exactly friends. The “Munch (Feelin' U)" rapper recently offered more details on what caused the cooling of what at one point was a hit-making relationship.

On Tuesday (Sept. 16), Ice Spice appeared on the latest episode of actress Keke Palmer’s podcast. During their chat, Palmer asked the Bronx rapper about working with Nicki Minaj. Apparently, things started getting awkward when Nicki expressed interest in signing her; Ice Spice was already inked to two deals. “I really tried to let our lawyers handle everything and our managers,” said Ice Spice. “But I was already signed when she was trying to sign me, so I think that's where the hiccups were 'cause it was really like no room anymore at that point to make a deal. I'm signed to two labels, so that was already a thing."

Before their friendship cooled, the female emcees crafted a pair of hits with "Princess Diana" (Nicki hopped on the remix) and “Barbie World” from the Barbie the Album soundtrack, both released in 2023. But a year later things went south when an ex-friend of Ice Spice, Baby Storme, released texts where the Bronx rapper was disparaging Minaj — one message said, “She’s kinda like my mom: ungrateful and delusional.”

At the time, she admitted to the texts, telling Rolling Stone they were sent “in a moment of frustration around contract negotiations.” Needless to say, a formal Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj alliance never manifested. But, while speaking to Palmer she still praised her “mutual.” “It’s all love like always,” said Ice Spice. "I still look up to her, that’s… she's mother."

In the same interview, Ice Spice also bigged up Cardi B. “I feel like Cardi B definitely brought back that hope [that] girls could rap, because for a long time, Nicki [Minaj] seemed so unattainable,” Ice Spice said. “You know, that’s part of the lore of why I was so obsessed because I’m like, ‘Only she could do it.’”