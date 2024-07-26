Image Image Credit James Devaney / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ice Spice Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Y2K! : I’m Just A Girl (Deluxe) has arrived. On Wednesday (Dec. 25) at midnight, Ice Spice unveiled the deluxe version of her debut album with five new songs.

Building on the momentum of the original, the expanded body of work kicked off with the NLE Choppa and DaBaby assisted “Hannah Montana.” Produced by RIOTUSA — as is much of the project — Ice Spice almost immediately addressed the talk around her weight loss in the record’s chorus: “Thank God I'm rich, I was just on a bus/ Now I'm cool on a boat/ Yeah, I got slim, but I still eat my oats.”

Ahead of Y2K! : I’m Just A Girl (Deluxe) making its full-length debut, Ice Spice also dropped an accompanying “From The Block” for “Hannah Montana.” Peep the video below.

Elsewhere on the album, fans were introduced to previously unheard records such as “Like” and “So What?” Meanwhile, the Bronx superstar tapped Bb trickz and Anuel AA for the remixes of “BB Belt” and “Popa,” respectively.

The deluxe release will presumably bring an end to Ice Spice’s Y2K! era, which has certainly had its highs and lows. On the one hand, she saw massive success with “Think U The S**t (Fart)” and “Did It First,” plus toured around the globe. We also got to see the four-time Grammy nominee work with the likes of Central Cee, Gunna and Travis Scott, among others.

However, between the low album sales and cover art controversy, it seems Ice Spice is just as eager to move forward in her career as her fans are. In fact, she spoke about the internet’s love-hate relationship with her during a sit-down with Rolling Stone in July.

“Throughout my entire career, I don’t think I’ve ever had a moment of strictly praise. I think, through it all, there was always a lot of hate,” she shared. “I kind of appreciate that because I find that when people are only love, they’re not as real.”