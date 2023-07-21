Image Image Credit Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Ice Spice Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Ice Spice’s Y2K! is getting an update for the holidays. On Tuesday (Dec. 24), the “Deli” hitmaker revealed that her debut album will be expanded with five new tracks, including the previously teased “Hannah Montana” featuring DaBaby and NLE Choppa.

Among the other songs slated to appear on the forthcoming project, Y2K! : I’m Just A Girl (Deluxe), on Wednesday (Dec. 25) are “BB Belt (Remix)” with Bb trickz, “Popa (Remix)” with Anuel AA, “So What?” and “Like.” Production, as expected, will largely be handled by RiotUSA.

Ahead of the official release, Ice Spice asked fans to pick between a pink and blue cover, both of which were created by David LaChapelle. “[You] can only choose one,” she said on Instagram.

Clocking in at just 23 minutes, July’s Y2K! arrived with surefire tracks like “Phat Butt,” the Central Cee-assisted “Did It First” and “Think U The S**t (Fart),” which saw Ice Spice taking aim at Latto. Additional contributions included Travis Scott and Gunna.

According to the four-time Grammy nominee, she wanted to “branch out more and try different sounds” with the 10-song offering. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Ice Spice said, “I think 90 percent [of the time], I’m going to do whatever I want, and then [for the remaining] 10 percent, I’ll give you something you want. At the same time, I just really like making fun records because that’s what I like to hear most of the time.”

Despite having a stacked lineup of features, Y2K! didn’t particularly perform as well as many would’ve hoped sales-wise. It sold 28,000 copies and landed at No. 18 on the Billboard 200 chart. Luckily, the Bronx superstar wasn’t phased by the numbers, especially since it was a step up from 2023’s Like..?

“Like..? did 15,000 [in sales], so thank [you] to everyone who supported me then, and thank [you] to all the new supporters,” she shared via Twitter. “[The] ‘Y2K! WORLD TOUR’ [has] been so fun that these numbers are cool and all, but b**ch, [you] should [have] seen that Boston CROWD last night (Aug. 4).”