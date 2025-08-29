Image Image Credit Vivien Killilea / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt LoveMakonnen attends the Billboard And The Hollywood Reporter Pride Summit on August 08, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

A former artist signed to Drake’s OVO Sound record label just revealed a major career change. iLoveMakonnen was recently spotted online working as a chef in a restaurant kitchen.

In the clip, the Grammy-nominated rapper/singer is seen moving around a restaurant kitchen in an apron. "At work type s**t," he said. "We're working and getting this money. You know what I’m saying? If you need me to come guest chef at your motherf**king spot, holla at me. Let me know what city. I'm coming through, cookin' up."

iLoveMakonnen, born Makonnen Kamali Sheran, 36, is best known for his 2014 hit “Tuesday.” The song, which has the distinction of being produced by Sonny Digital and Metro Boomin, was already bubbling on its own. But then Drake hopped on the official remix, signed iLoveMakonnen to his OVO Sound imprint and re-released the song as the first single to his I LOVE MAKONNEN EP.

However, iLoveMakonnen would leave OVO Sound in 2016, telling multiple outlets that tension with Drake — as well as struggles with his weight — were both part of the reason he bounced. Past tweets where he talked about Drizzy likely sealed his fate as far as never being embraced by OVO again.

In 2017, he came out as gay via X, formerly known as Twitter. He continued releasing music after coming out, including DIAMONDS, his 2024 collab with the late rapper Lil Peep, but never regained his earlier chart success. The Los Angeles native has “retired” twice, most recently in late 2024 when he took to Instagram to make the announcement

“I am retiring iLoveMakonnen,” he wrote. “Thank you all for [your] support and interests over the years. It’s time I go move on and go live my life. ‘Heavy In The Streets’ is my last song.”

From the looks of it, his new hustle is keeping him happy. Despite admitting he was tired, he added, “I love cookin’ for the people.”