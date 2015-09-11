Image Image Credit Tim Mosenfelder / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt J. Cole Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

J. Cole has been extremely active over the last few months, all leading up to his latest announcement, the 2014 Forest Hills Drive 10th anniversary show at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Dec. 16.

Despite The Fall Off release date still under wraps, fans of the Fayetteville, North Carolina-raised rap superstar have been fed over the last few weeks. Within the last month, J. Cole has unleashed “Inevitable,” a limited podcast-like series alongside his longtime manager and business partner, Ibrahim Hamad. The new audio adventure provides director’s cut-level breakdowns of his previous projects that helped him become the major star he is now.

Hours after announcing that 2014 Forest Hills Drive will receive “never before heard bonus tracks from that era,” he announced an exciting one-night-only event to celebrate the career-shifting album. Presale tickets will be available starting Monday, Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. ET, and general public sale will be live on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. ET.

This announcement comes in tandem with the news that J. Cole and Dreamville Records revealed that the Dreamville Festival will return to Raleigh, North Carolina, on Saturday, April 5, and Sunday, April 6, 2025, for its fifth anniversary.

Speaking on the upcoming show at MSG, Hamad exclaimed, “Mannnn I already know 12/16 gon feel like a family reunion in the Garden. I already know that friends and family list gon look ugggllyyyy. Love it though this one for the squad and the real fans.” One fan stated, “Ngl this cole rebrand is phenomenal, from the podcast to the tapes coming on streaming and now this concert…yeah Cole did that.”

J. Cole has been extremely transparent about the release of his previous mixtapes. When speaking on Friday Night Lights becoming available on DSPs, he said, “This is a very special moment for me. Been waiting patiently for this day, like a lot of yall have. I wanna say Thank you to everybody out there that kept these projects alive, even during all the years they were not on streaming services, especially this project right here.”

He ended his post saying, “To have a full idea of what this means for me personally, you would have to know the whooole journey. This Inevitable series we doing, is that.” Listen to the newly available mixtape below!