J. Cole is launching an “audio series,” he announced on Sunday (Nov. 17) night. The podcast, aptly titled “Inevitable,” will be hosted by none other than the rapper himself, longtime manager Ibrahim “Ib” Hamad, and Scott Lazer, who directed several documentaries and visual efforts for the Dreamville Records founder over the past decade.

In a sneak peek of the first installment, the trio reminisced about listening to Cole’s old demos in 2022, with the “MIDDLE CHILD” rapper joking that releasing them would’ve been “a wrap on my whole f**king career.” Fans can catch the full conversation starting at 6 p.m. ET on Monday (Nov. 18), but there's a catch: Access to Season 1, including nine more episodes, costs $10.

According to Cole’s caption, the audio series plays “like a movie in the form of a conversation.” The North Carolina native further opened up about being “much more hesitant” to detail his life with the world the larger he grew musically: “Even as I type this, I feel the last little bit of resistance. ‘You sure you want to do this?’ But if I was a younger version of myself, I know that I would get so much fuel from hearing this from somebody [who] went for theirs and ‘made it.’ For that reason, I think it’s worth sharing.”

“If you rocked with me at any point so far on my journey, I hope this will give you even more perspective and fill in a lot of blanks,” he noted. “If you have your own dream in life that you hope to achieve, in any field, I hope that this will feed your spirit, giving you [the] confidence to believe in that dream and the encouragement to push through the tough times.”

Cole’s “Inevitable” announcement is the first we’ve heard of him since "Port Antonio" first came out in October. Throughout the track, the multihyphenate addressed his role in Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s rap beef and, more specifically, why he decided to stay out of it.