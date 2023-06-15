Image Image Credit John Nacion / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jack Harlow Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Jack Harlow has been laying low for most of the year, aside from his hit “Lovin On Me” topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart and his first-ever Gazebo Festival back in May. On Tuesday (Sept. 17), the Louisville, Kentucky rapper revealed he’ll be headlining a special Citi Sound Vault show at the Brooklyn Paramount on Oct. 17.

“Excited for this intimate performance — it will be a special night,” Harlow said via a press release. The event is exclusive to Citi cardholders and will also see a “special,” soon-to-be-announced opening act taking the stage.

“Our cardmembers have shown a growing demand for access to premium entertainment experiences, and we’re committed to meeting that need with events that are as unique as they are unforgettable,” Citi’s Pam Habner stated.

“Citi Sound Vault offers our cardmembers an exclusive opportunity to engage with top-tier artists like Jack Harlow in an intimate setting, delivering on our promise to help cardmembers experience some of the best in entertainment.”

Live Nation’s Executive Vice President Darin Wolf further enthused, “These unique events created unforgettable experiences for Citi cardmembers, building deep connections and lasting loyalty. By bringing Citi Sound Vault back, Citi offers its cardmembers exceptional access to some of their favorite artists, who love connecting with their fans up close in these intimate venues, making these moments even more unforgettable.”

Musically, 2023 saw Harlow teaming up with BTS’ Jung Kook for “3D” and featuring on Lyrical Lemonade’s “Stop Giving Me Advice” alongside Dave. Before that, he unloaded several visual offerings from his third studio album, Jackman. The 10-song collection contained surefire cuts like “They Don’t Love It,” “It Can’t Be” and “Denver,” among others.

Harlow has also been putting in work elsewhere in the entertainment industry. In August, he made a cameo in Apple TV+’s The Instigators, notably boasting Matt Damon and Casey Affleck as a part of its main cast.