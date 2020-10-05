Image Image Credit Nykieria Chaney / Contributor via Getty Images and Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jacquees, DeJ Loaf, Deiondra Sanders Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Jacquees and DeJ Loaf have an extremely successful musical history. Their chemistry on wax has helped them create hits, including their RIAA Platinum-certified “At The Club.” The duo recently announced the second installment of their popular 2017 mixtape, F**k A Friend Zone, though no release date has been announced.

However, it seems this new project is causing a rift in Jacquees’ home after a new development came within the comments of his latest post on social media with the “Try Me” songstress. When a fan asked where Deiondra Sanders was within the carousel, she commented stating she wasn’t “allowed” to attend the video shoot for their recent single, “Favorite One.”

One fan mentioned, “Him [and] DeJ Loaf sell us this idea of great chemistry and vibes. We all know he’s your man girl! But let us get this album first!” Someone else explained, “Y’all should have posted when she said, ‘I won’t go anywhere my fiancé can’t go [because] we are a package deal,’ as if she’s never had a job before. Ladies, make sure you have your OWN life. [Because] smothering a man will only rot the relationship quickly. Give each other space to miss each other, d**n.”

Users are seemingly frustrated that Deiondra is not allowing Jacquees to “work” and believe she does not need to attend everything he does. Other people wonder how her father, Hall of Fame football player and Colorado Buffaloes head coach, Deion Sanders feels about how her daughter is moving in the media. He has become popular for his close-knit relationships with his children, as he recently finished coaching his two sons, Shedeur and Shilo.

Jacquees has had a few public spats within his relationships over the years. In February 2024, his ex-girlfriend Dreezy exchanged a series of tweets with Deiondra. The beef stemmed from Deiondra finding out that Jacquees was still pursuing his relationship with Dreezy while allegedly dating Deiondra at the same time.

Check out the new track between Jacquees and DeJ Loaf after the jump.