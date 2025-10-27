Image Image Credit Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images and Noam Galai / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Jamie Foxx attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Apple TV+'s "Number One on the Call Sheet" and GloRilla attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Jamie Foxx came to the rescue after someone threw an object at GloRilla during his daughter’s music festival. On Friday (Oct. 24) night, the “Wanna Be” rapper performed at SKVLK Fest, hosted by the Django Unchained star himself and his youngest child, Anelise Bishop.

“I don’t care how young you [are], you can get your a** beat,” GloRilla told one of the concertgoers in footage shared online. The event, which required costumes to enter, was limited to guests aged 14 to 22.

Another clip circulating online captured Foxx scolding the culprit. “Who did it? Why would you do some s**t like that, goofy-a** n**ga? Why? Godd**n,” he said. "Why would you throw something at the stage, man? Why? This is for free."

"Y'all don't deserve this s**t, bro. That's f**ked up, bro," the Oscar-winning actor continued. "I'm so disappointed. I love y'all but hate whoever the f**k that was. That ain't cool, man … You throw some s**t in my house? In my crib? Nah, man, that ain't cool."

After the incident, GloRilla returned to the stage to perform “TGIF” from her debut studio album, GLORIOUS. Other special guests at SKVLK Fest included Leon Thomas, Tyga and YK Osiris, who did a live rendition of “Worth It.”

Foxx didn’t let the negative energy ruin the moment. Taking to his Instagram on Saturday (Oct. 25), he wrote, “Last night was iconic… The [SKVLK Fest] was [fire]. [Anelise] started this Halloween party when she was 13 years old. Now she’s 17 years old, and it is a full-blown festival… Proud of you.”

GloRilla, like many artists, has dealt with objects being thrown at her onstage before. In 2023, during a concert in Denver, an attendee tossed a jacket that hit the Memphis rapper in the head. “Look, lil girl, don’t throw s**t else at me. Don’t throw [nothing] else at me,” she warned at the time. “That hit me in my face.”