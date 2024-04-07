Image Image Credit Astrida Valigorsky / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt JID Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

JID is coming in hot! During day two of Dreamville Fest’s fifth — and maybe not so final — installment on Sunday (April 6), he gave fans a first listen to “WRK,” a promising taste of his upcoming album.

“I’ve been working on my attitude, don’t know what I’m ‘bout to do ‘bout it / But I know I’m ‘bout to act a fool / in a bad mood, so I’m taking it out on my work,” he rapped from the Shine Stage.

Though the Atlanta rapper is notorious for teasing music that may not ever drop — like his unreleased collaboration with Anycia from last year — he fortunately shared a pre-save link via his website shortly after. Watch JID perform “WRK” below.

What We Know About JID’s Fourth Studio Album

Tentatively titled Forever & A Day, JID’s fourth album is coming “really f**king soon,” as confirmed by the Dreamville Records signee during Paris Fashion Week in March. “It’s done,” he told i-D Magazine. “It’s been a long time in the making. All the T’s are crossed, and the I’s are dotted. I think we’re in a good position to build this new world that I’ve been working on for the past couple of years.”

JID first announced the LP back in 2023, alongside the news that he and Lil Yachty were forming a group called BlakkBoyz. He’s also been teasing a joint project with Metro Boomin for a while now, something the beatmaker recently confirmed is still in the works. So, odds are, we might hear some of the WE DON’T TRUST YOU creator’s production on the album too.

The forthcoming effort will serve as the follow-up to 2022’s The Forever Story, which housed the TikTok-viral “Surround Sound” with Baby Tate and 21 Savage, “Dance Now” featuring Kenny Mason and “Kody Blu 31.” Additional contributions came from Lil Durk, Lil Wayne, Ravyn Lenae, and Dreamville labelmates Ari Lennox and EARTHGANG, to name a few.