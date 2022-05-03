Image Image Credit Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images and Todd Williamson/NBC / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Joe Budden, Drake Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Joe Budden has been known for his interesting relationship with Drake and has shared strong opinions on the “God’s Plan” emcee’s career. In a Dec. 19 episode of “The Joe Budden Podcast,” the rapper-turned-media personality disclosed that he felt Drake’s “Family Matters” had aged very well after listening back to it recently.

During the clip, he stated, “That record ends the rest of y’all. That song, it does the job to the field. It’s aged well. ... That record is hard y'all.” He later stated that he believed that Drake should have kept that energy up during his highly critiqued rap battle with Kendrick Lamar.

On the slick track, Drake rapped, “Good kid, m.A.A.d city van, we'll pop the latch and let the door slide/ Tears runnin' down my cheek, laughin' at you p**sies dyin', it's a war cry.” He also took shots at Rick Ross, ASAP Rocky, The Weeknd and Metro Boomin before alluding that Lamar’s business partner Dave Free is the secret father of one of Lamar’s children.

One fan reacted saying, “Drake has never been barred up in a beef. The only thing they’ve ever had going for them is shock value, but bar for bar Drake has held his own.” Someone else claimed, “It’s a good battle when you look back at it one of the best but Kendrick got the edge with ‘Not like us’ cause none of Drake’s songs were heavily replayable. If he had a song like ‘Summer Sixteen’ that could get played over and over then he’d have an argument.”

Drake is currently in legal proceedings against Universal Music Group and Spotify. On Friday, (Dec. 20), Variety reported, “Only one of Spotify for Artists’ tools, Marquee, was purchased on behalf of the song, for €500 to promote the track in France. Marquee is a visual ad that is disclosed to users as a Sponsored Recommendation.”

While UMG also denied any wrongdoing pertaining to the promotion of “Not Like Us,” 50 Cent believes that Drake is on to something. During an interview with Andrew Schulz’s “Flagrant” podcast, he stated, “Everything he said [UMG] did in that lawsuit, they did it.”

See the clip from the interview with the Queens rap legend below.