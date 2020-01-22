Image Image Credit Bennett Raglin / Stringer via Getty Images and Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Juice WRLD and Young Thug Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Monday (Sept. 9), Juice WRLD’s estate shared The Pre-Party, a maxi-single containing “World Tour (Aquafina)” and “Lightyears.” The latter track contained a guest verse from Young Thug, who has collaborated with the late artist on several occasions.

On the opening cut, the Legends Never Die creator dropped several references to drugs — namely Percocets and MDMA — and household names. “She do the white like Justin Bieber / B**ch, I be hot like a fever,” he spat in the song’s lone verse before continuing elsewhere, “Yeah, f**k yo' b**ch, I’ma do my thang with her / She'll do my clan, hell yeah, I got Wu-Tang with me.”

Meanwhile, “Lightyears” marked Juice WRLD and Young Thug’s first joint drop since 2023’s “Money” from BUSINESS IS BUSINESS. The two acts previously united on “ON GOD,” “Bad Boy” and “Red Bentley.”

As the EP’s title suggests, The Pre-Party serves as something to hold fans over until Juice WRLD’s next posthumous project. In 2023, the Chicago rapper’s co-manager, Lil Bibby, announced that the rapper’s final effort was underway.

“The last Juice WRLD album is in the works. We want this album to feel like a celebration [or] party! Let’s celebrate the life of Juice — no more mourning. I want everyone that Juice loved while he was here to help celebrate, especially his fans, [whom] he loved! You guys have been the best fans an artist can have,” he shared via Instagram.

That same year, Juice WRLD’s estate shared the fifth anniversary edition of his Goodbye & Good Riddance. It introduced two additional tracks, “No Good” and “Glo’d Up,” both of which leaked online years prior.

The musician passed away in 2019 after suffering a medical emergency at Midway International Airport. During a federal search of his luggage, he had a seizure and was later pronounced dead at a hospital. His cause of death was reported to be an accidental overdose.