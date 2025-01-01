Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images, Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kai Cenat, Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Kai Cenat is returning to the director’s chair. On Saturday (May 17), Drake confirmed that the internet personality — arguably one of streaming’s biggest names — will be working with him and PARTYNEXTDOOR for their “SOMEBODY LOVES ME” music video.

“CALLING ALL VI$$$IONARIES,” Drake captioned a video of Cenat explaining the details. “Everybody who loves to come up with treatments and s**t, [submit] 30 seconds to a minute of an idea of what y’all got,” the New York native said. According to the post, 20 people will each receive $15,000 to bring their concept to life. Submissions must be sent by email by this coming Saturday (May 24).

“Drake [saw] my reaction to ‘NOKIA’ and, y’all know, I felt like [it] could’ve been filmed better,” Cenat said during his broadcast over the weekend. “I felt like ‘NOKIA’ could’ve had more potential but Drake is giving me the opportunity to direct a song from the album.”

For context, Cenat said Drake’s IMAX treatment for “NOKIA,” which premiered on March 31, was “not a banger.” Directed by Theo Skudra, the black-and-white visual featured a cameo from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander but lacked the “fun” energy the Twitch streamer was seemingly expecting.

“We [were] looking for color, we [were] looking for arcades, we [were] looking for [a] roller skating rink. That’s what it gave me,” Cenat shared on stream, per Complex. He added, “We [were] looking [to go from] from modern-day to — as soon as the beat changes — we in the ’90s now. You see the vision?”

Both “SOMEBODY LOVES ME” and “NOKIA” were obvious standouts in Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR’s collaborative LP, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. The album came out on Valentine’s Day and later debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Aside from the millions of followers he's bringing to the table, Cenat previously directed A Boogie Wit da Hoodie’s visuals for “Did Me Wrong.”