The trailer spans six years of Kanye West’s life, featuring rare footage and appearances by Drake, Kim Kardashian, and Pharrell.

Ye opens up about his mental health journey, including candid moments about bipolar disorder and the pressures of fame.

The documentary also explores themes of celebrity, identity, and power through cameos.

Kanye West’s latest trailer for In Whose Name? has a lot of star power. On Wednesday (Aug. 27), the rapper gave fans another look at his forthcoming documentary, slated to arrive in theaters on Sept. 19, with cameos from Drake, Elon Musk, Pharrell, and more.

Like the teaser shared earlier this month, the full trailer shined a light on West’s mental health, specifically his struggles with bipolar disorder. “I’m off my meds for five months now, and I got a spiritual connection,” he said. “I’m here to take over. Get used to it.”

Later, an emotional Kim Kardashian can be heard telling West that his personality wasn’t the same as it had been “a few years ago.” As previously reported, In Whose Name? director Nico Ballesteros followed the “All Falls Down” artist for roughly six years, leaving the film’s timeline a bit murky.

Elsewhere in the trailer, Swizz Beatz appeared in the studio with West. “It hurt everybody else around you,” he told him. “They just [are] not up enough to tell you.” In another moment, Pharrell cautioned the father of four, “It’s very easy to flip and f**k all this up.”

The rest of the footage moved quickly through different eras of West’s life — Sunday Service at Coachella in 2019, his presidential rally debut, the DONDA 2 listening experience in Miami, and more. Blink-and-you’ll-miss-them cameos included Drake, Playboi Carti, Marilyn Manson, and Anna Wintour. Watch the full clip below.

“The camera never blinks as Ye speaks candidly about living with bipolar disorder, offering rare insight into the realities of mental illness and its impact on identity, perception, and power,” the synopsis read. “Through a personal lens, the film considers how mental health is handled — or left unspoken — among the weight of visibility and vulnerability.”