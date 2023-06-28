Image Image Credit Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kash Doll, Za’Darius Smith and Tracy T Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Kash Doll confirmed she and Za’Darius Smith have ended their relationship after less than a year.

The breakup quickly reignited tensions with her ex, rapper Tracy T, after he made comments about paying their children’s tuition alone.

Kash Doll publicly fired back at Tracy T’s remarks, while also announcing she would be taking a break from social media to focus on her mental health.

Kash Doll confirmed she and former Detroit Lions linebacker Za’Darius Smith have ended their relationship after dating for less than 12 months. The “Ice Me Out” artist announced the news in an X post on Sunday (Aug. 10), citing irreconcilable differences.

“At this point [in] my life, I just need to be single,” she wrote. “Za’Darius [is] a great guy, but we can’t see eye to eye, and with all due respect, we decided to part ways.” Kash Doll also stressed the importance of protecting her mental health. Smith echoed the sentiment with a brief Instagram Story post reading, “Single,” alongside a walking man and door emoji.

Before dating Smith, Kash Doll was in a relationship with Tracy T, with whom she shares two children, Kashton and Klarity Richardson. Their split was publicly documented in 2023, when she addressed criticism about her decision to move on, stating she would not be dealing “with just anything to keep [her] family together.”

The news of Kash Doll and Smith’s separation quickly reignited tensions between the Detroit emcee and her ex, a veteran rapper in his own right. Shortly after the announcement on Sunday, Tracy T posted on Instagram that he would be “paying that tuition by myself,” referencing their children’s school expenses. The remark came months after the two clashed online over photos from Kash Doll’s best friend’s wedding, where Tracy T commented that Kashton “looked like he didn’t want to be there.” Smith responded at the time by calling on Tracy T to contribute to school costs.

Kash Doll swiftly fired back at Tracy T’s latest comment, writing, “Tuition and Tracy in the same sentence is something I’ve never seen before,” followed by laughing emojis. She added, “I don’t care who I’m not with, it’ll never be you, prick!”