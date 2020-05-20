Image Image Credit Arturo Holmes/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt KAYTRANADA performs for the crowd at Coachella Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

KAYTRANADA made it clear that the summer isn’t over yet. On Tuesday (Aug. 12), he unveiled his latest single, “SPACE INVADER,” and confirmed that his fourth studio album, AIN’T NO DAMN WAY!, will arrive on Friday (Aug. 15) via RCA Records.

The new track — which he teased during a Berlin set earlier this year — is a sleek, late-night house groove that blends soulful elements with a hypnotic pulse. As it was built around a sample of Latrelle and Kelis’ R&B song “My Life,” the song also boasts The Neptunes’ Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo as co-writers. There aren’t any guest features on this particular number, which leaves plenty of space for the Haitian Canadian multitalent’s infectious production to shine.

KAYTRANADA announced the project on social media on Monday (Aug. 11) with a playful image of himself embraced by a cartoon-like character. “Oh lord, not a new album called AIN’T NO DAMN WAY! — coming out this Friday?” he wrote. In an Instagram Story, he added, “Letting y’all know that this album is strictly for workouts, dancing and studying, and for my people [who] love beats.”

The forthcoming effort will follow 2024’s TIMELESS, a 21-track, collaboration-heavy effort that earned a Grammy nomination for Best Dance/Electronic Album, peaked at No. 28 on the Billboard 200 chart, and reached No. 2 on the Top Dance Albums chart. Since then, KAYTRANADA released TIMELESS Instrumentals, produced tracks for the likes of Justine Skye (“Oh Lala”) and FLO (“The Mood”), and crafted remixes for Mariah Carey’s “Don’t Forget About Us” and JT’s “Ran Out.” According to Freddie Gibbs, a full-length joint effort with the famed DJ is also in the works.

While the AIN’T NO DAMN WAY! tracklist remains under wraps, the album’s rollout sets the stage for a high-energy live run. This fall, KAYTRANADA will embark on a North American arena tour with French electronic duo Justice, all of whom will be keeping dancefloors jumping in both the United States and Canada. The excursion kicks off this October in Vancouver and includes stops in Seattle, Chicago, Brooklyn, Atlanta and Miami.