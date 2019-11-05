Image Image Credit Aaron J. Thornton / Contributor via Getty Images and Robin L Marshall / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kehlani at 2025 BET Awards and Chrisean Rock at 5th Annual Impact Awards Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Chrisean Rock and her entourage’s heated exchange with a man outside of a building she was in, which included threats to call ICE, became a speculated flashpoint in the public fallout between the artist and Kehlani.

Rock claimed on Instagram Live that both she and Kehlani had been involved with Blueface.

Kehlani clarified that her decision to unfollow Rock was about personal safety, not online rumors.

Kehlani is clearing the air on why she’s no longer following Chrisean Rock, and it has nothing to do with the viral “apartment situation,” despite what the internet might think.

Over the weekend, Rock and her entourage had a heated exchange with a man outside of a building she was in. Unfortunately, things escalated fast, with one of the internet personality's friends allegedly threatening to call ICE and making remarks about Alligator Alcatraz. In the middle of all that, fans conveniently noticed Kehlani wasn’t following Rock anymore and began drawing their own conclusions.

In response to a video from TikToker Nosy Bystanders recapping the incident, Kehlani explained, “She came up to me at church and asked to come to the gym, [and then] came to the gym the next day. I thought it was the kind thing to do.”

“I don't keep up with any of this. [I don’t know] when this apartment situation was, but absolutely not the same day,” they added. It’s worth noting that Rock previously posted a video of them at the gym together in June. The singer went on to explain, “I separated quite literally the next day for my own reason. You can keep me right on out of it. You know I don't play this at all.”

Chrisean Rock Claims Kehlani Slept With Blueface

Evidently, Rock caught wind of Kehlani’s comments and jumped on Instagram Live to share her side of the story. According to her, the tension between her and the CRASH artist allegedly stems from both of them having been involved with Blueface, who, as most of us already know, shares a son with the Zeus Network reality star.

“[They’re] telling me with [their] own mouth that Blueface cracked that. [They] just start telling on [themselves],” Rock told her followers during the live stream. “[They’re] like, ‘I’m nothing to worry about ‘cause I don’t really want him but let me tell you this.’ In my head, I’m like, ‘Damn, what b**ch he didn’t hit?’”

Kehlani Reveals The Real Reason She Separated Herself From Chrisean Rock

Responding via her Instagram Stories, Kehlani shut down the rumors quickly. “[I’m] deading any and all nasty mess one time and one time only,” they wrote. “You don't have to make up nasty rumors and lie on me because I separated myself as a mother and protector of my peace and safety.” They went on to clarify that they’d been dealing with “safety issues,” so appearing on camera and having their location publicized was probably not the best idea.

“I said on The Shade Room post [that] I wish the best for you and your family. To get triggered by that and create a disgusting rumor that doesn't fit my timeline, agenda, and is quite literally beneath me… is crazy,” Kehlani continued. “You don't have to stoop low. Focus on your relationship with God and your son. This wasn't called for. [I’m] not addressing it again!”