Image Image Credit Dana Jacobs / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kehlani Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Wednesday (Nov. 13) evening, Kehlani addressed rumors of them having an “inappropriate relationship” with their daughter, Adeya, following court documents from their custody battle with ex-partner Javaughn Young-White leaking online.

In a post uploaded to Instagram, the “After Hours” singer explained how a past-life reading they shared with Young-White was altered and taken out of context. “I've been silent. I've taken the public beating. I've been addressing all of these things where I should, in court,” the musician wrote in a statement. “I've sat there and watched the public only have access to one side of things, but this is where I absolutely draw the line.”

Alongside screenshots dated back to October 2021, Kehlani continued, “I do not, and have never considered myself in any sort of inappropriate relationship with my child. The rest of these absolutely monstrous allegations are being addressed in court.”

Kehlani has responded to multiple reports since news broke in August about Young-White filing for custody. They denied ever putting Adeya “in harm’s way” or leaving her with anyone “deemed dangerous or unsafe” after TMZ’s claims about the artist’s alleged involvement in a “sex cult.”

Kehlani’s “CRASH WORLD TOUR” got a much-awaited extension earlier in the week, with new dates set for Dec. 8 at Miami’s FPL Solar Amphitheater and Dec. 9 at Tampa’s Yuengling Center. They’ll be joined by supporting acts Anycia and Destin Concord, the latter of whom is filling in for FLO. There’s still no word on when the European and U.K. leg will be announced.

In June, fans were treated to CRASH. The 14-song collection introduced songs like “Next 2 U,” “8,” and “What I Want,” as well as collaborations with Jill Scott, Young Miko, and Omah Lay. Kehlani followed it up just a few months later with While We Wait 2, a successor to their highly acclaimed 2019 mixtape.