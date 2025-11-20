Image Image Credit JC Olivera / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kehlani at the 17th Annual ASCAP Women Behind the Music event on November 12, 2025 in Los Angeles, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Kehlani criticized ICE for “kidnapping” people from schools, jobs, and churches during a recent interview.

They claimed ICE agents were targeting people based on “Spanish-adjacent” last names.

The artist previously discussed how their activism has affected industry relationships and album collaborations.

Kehlani may be in the middle of rolling out their forthcoming album, but they’re still carving out time to speak on urgent matters. On Thursday (Nov. 20), the “Folded” singer joined "Big Boy's Neighborhood," where they discussed the current climate in the U.S. regarding Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids taking place across the country.

“They’re kidnapping [people] out of schools, and jobs, and homes, and churches,” Kehlani said. Big Boy added, “They’re kidnapping you now from going to do the right thing for your paperwork.” The Oakland native also noted that ICE agents have reportedly been “kidnapping American citizens as well.”

According to NPR, 2025 is shaping up to be one of the deadliest years for people in ICE custody, with at least 20 deaths recorded so far. The outlet further highlighted that over “60,000 people” have been placed in immigration detention this year alone.

As Kehlani told Big Boy, “It’s insane.” They later claimed ICE agents were reportedly “checking for Spanish-adjacent last names” as well. Watch the full clip below.

Anyone who’s followed Kehlani over the past few years knows they’re not afraid to speak up on issues that matter, even when it costs them opportunities and brand partnerships. In 2024, the “Nights Like This” artist shared that several collaborators they hoped to include on CRASH ended up “ghosting” them because of their support for Palestine.

“Because of my political stance, I couldn’t get any features, but I guess I’ll save that for an interview ‘cause everybody fronted on me,” they explained. “Every single person was like, ‘Yeah,’ and then they just ghosted me.”

On a lighter note, Kehlani’s next album is set to arrive in the spring. So far, the confirmed singles are “Folded,” their first Top 10 entry on the Billboard Hot 100, and “Out The Window.” Usher is also slated to appear on the project.