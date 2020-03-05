Image Image Credit Jacopo Raule / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kendrick Lamar Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Kendrick Lamar is Chanel’s latest ambassador, the luxury house announced on Monday (April 21). As part of the partnership, the "Not Like Us" rapper will also serve as the face of its upcoming eyewear campaign, which is set to launch on Tuesday (April 22).

“Chanel has a timeless legacy, and that is always something I can get behind,” Lamar said, per The Business of Fashion. It's worth pointing out the rapper in pretty exclusive company, joining G-Dragon and Timothée Chalamet as the label’s only male ambassadors to date. The Compton native added, “Since they don’t make clothes for men, I knew it would have to be glasses.”

“We strongly believe in eyewear and its potential. More than a simple fashion accessory, eyewear is part of the Chanel allure and is regularly seen on the runway,” Chanel President of Fashion Bruno Pavlovsky added. “Its versatile style, playing with the house codes, brings a finishing touch to the silhouette.”

While we wait for Lamar's debut eyewear campaign, reportedly shot by Karim Sadli, take a look at some of our favorite moments of the rapper wearing Chanel so far.

The 2023 Met Gala

Though Lamar skipped out on the red carpet completely at the 2023 Met Gala, he made sure to show up inside the museum. There, he wore a Chanel leather bomber and an MLB cap to celebrate The Costume Institute’s “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” exhibition.

Chanel’s 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

That same year, Lamar was spotted front row at Chanel’s Fall-Winter 2023 Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week, seated alongside Charlotte Casiraghi, Vanessa Paradis and Lupita Nyong'o. He notably kept it head-to-toe in the designer: a white tweed jacket over a plain tee and monogram jeans covered with the brand's logo.

The Button Short Film

Ahead of Chanel’s Spring-Summer 2024 Haute Couture show, pgLang — Lamar and Dave Free’s multidisciplinary service company — teamed up with the fashion house for a short film titled The Button. Starring Margaret Qualley, Anna Mouglalis and Naomi Campbell, the black-and-white project saw the duo "bringing to life a story about time and transmission."

Chanel’s Spring-Summer 2024 Haute Couture Show

Just days after debuting The Button, Lamar and Free attended the brand’s Spring-Summer 2024 Haute Couture show. The GNX artist kept it relatively low-key with a bejeweled hat, tweed jacket and baggy jeans. It wasn’t nearly as logo-heavy as his 2023 look, but still stylish.

“Chanel is timeless. That's something I always appreciate because it's what we value ourselves on: Integrity, something that can last and treating the next generation with creativity,” he said at the show.

His “Cute” Chanel Photoshoot

In a photoshoot with Senegalese photographer Malick Bodian, Lamar wore a look almost identical to the one he wore at Chanel’s Spring 2024 couture show at Paris' Grand Palais, minus a few tweaks. He swapped out the bejeweled hat and sneakers for a beanie and loafers. The shoot also spawned a hilarious exchange with Top Dawg Entertainment's Punch, who teased the musician about his "dreamy eyes." He joked, “I think I’m cute on there, man. [I] couldn’t resist.”