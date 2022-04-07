Image Image Credit Arturo Holmes/MG23 / Contributor via Getty Images and Tom Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kendrick Lamar and Gavin Newsom Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Tuesday (Aug. 20) night’s Democratic National Convention turned up the heat with a musical roll call helmed by none other than the Grammy-nominated DJ Cassidy. As each state’s delegates cast their votes, classics and current hits played in the background.

For example, Jack Harlow’s “First Class” could be heard during Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s segment. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer gave a nod to hometown hero Eminem with 2002’s “Lose Yourself,” while California Governor Gavin Newsom paid homage to a number of West Coast legends.

Newsom’s setlist included Dr. Dre’s “The Next Episode” featuring Snoop Dogg, “California Love” by Tupac Shakur, and two Kendrick Lamar songs: “Alright” and the chart-topping “Not Like Us.” The Compton MC’s latter track, which was initially aimed at Drake, was interpreted as a jab at Donald Trump and the Republican party.

“Whoever said they need a DJ at the DNC, they need a raise. ‘Not Like Us’ playing during California's roll call is wild,” reacted one Twitter user. Someone else claimed, “The DJ at the DNC playing Kendrick’s ‘Not Like Us’ for California is some 4D chess levels of shade in every conceivable direction.” Peep what others had to say below.

Lamar’s “Not Like Us” has made a lot of unexpected appearances throughout the year. Taraji P. Henson reworked the song at the 2024 BET Awards, followed by Serena Williams dancing to it at July’s ESPY Awards. During her speech, the legendary tennis player said, “If I’ve learned anything this year, it’s that none of us, not a single one of us, not even me, should ever pick a fight with Kendrick Lamar.”

“He will make your hometown not like you. The next time Drake sits courtside at a Raptors game, they’re going to Forrest Gump him. Seats taken,” she continued.

To date, the record has spent two weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It’s also eligible for the forthcoming Grammy Awards.