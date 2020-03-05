Image Image Credit Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free at 2025 Grammy Awards Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Project 3 Agency will offer brand strategy, content production and creative direction for external clients.

The new venture builds on pgLang’s past work with brands like Converse, Calvin Klein and Bottega Veneta.

pgLang’s expansion into agency work signals a broader vision for creative and cultural leadership.

Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free’s pgLang is expanding. On Thursday (July 31), the company unveiled its newest venture, Project 3 Agency, alongside a black-and-white video on Instagram.

According to Fast Company, the agency will offer “creative direction, content creation, production services, and brand design and strategy” for external brands, while pgLang continues “overseeing and aligning all external ventures.” The decision to launch Project 3 largely stems from Lamar and Free’s acquisition of international creative studio Frosty, who’ve collaborated closely with the pair for several years.

“For us, it was like, ‘How do we build foundational structures for the business so [we] can last long term versus trying to do too much at once and being bogged down?’” Free shared. Instead of distancing pgLang from commercial ventures, their goal is to “figure out a way to walk hand in hand” and grow through experience.

pgLang, for anyone unfamiliar, is a multidisciplinary creative communications company that Lamar announced in March 2020. Outside of some of the more music-focused projects, like handling executive production for Baby Keem’s “family ties” and the Compton rapper’s “The Big Steppers Tour,” it’s worked with quite a few big-name brands. Among that growing list is Converse, Calvin Klein, Chanel, and more recently, Bottega Veneta.

“We know the trajectory,” Free told Fast Company regarding pgLang’s future. “But it’s going to take time, and we’re going to give every piece its own space in its own light. Right now, the agency is the foundation that helps set the standard for these other services that we’re going to offer.”

As for Lamar, the 22-time Grammy Award winner is nearing the end of the European leg of his “Grand National Tour” with SZA. Notably, Project 3 handled production for the visual companion to their show staple, “luther.”