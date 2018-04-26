Image Image Credit Jacopo Raule / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kendrick Lamar Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Since dropping in May, Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” has been virtually inescapable. It’s been played at award shows, the Paris Olympics and might even make its way to the stage at the upcoming Super Bowl LIX. On Monday (Oct. 21), during a conversation with SZA for Harper’s Bazaar, the Compton lyricist reflected on what the track personally represents to him.

“‘Not Like Us’ is the energy of who I am, the type of man I represent,” Lamar shared with the publication. “This man has morals. He has values. He believes in something. He stands on something. He’s not pandering.”

The DAMN. rapper further explained, “He’s a man who can recognize his mistakes and not be afraid to share [them] and can dig deep down into fear-based ideologies or experiences to be able to express them without feeling like he’s less of a man. If I’m thinking of ‘Not Like Us,’ I’m thinking of me and whoever identifies with that.”

Lamar’s comments may be shade toward Drake, who took hits throughout the aforementioned track. In the chart-topping song, the pgLang founder name-dropped OVO affiliates like Nessel “Chubbs” Beezer and Baka Not Nice, criticized the Canadian star for using Tupac Shakur’s likeness on "Taylor Made Freestyle," and sarcastically dubbed him the “69 God.”

Drake responded with “THE HEART PART 6,” in which he denied Lamar’s pedophilia allegations and admitted to baiting him with false information. “Only f**kin' with Whitneys, not Millie Bobby Browns; I'd never look twice at no teenager,” he spat over Boi-1da's production.

The Lamar-Drake feud lost steam after the former dropped the visual companion for “Not Like Us” in July. Then, in September, the former Top Dawg Entertainment artist declared, “It's time to watch the party die” on an untitled record.

Meanwhile, Drake has kept busy with releases like “SOD,” “It’s Up” featuring Young Thug and 21 Savage, “Housekeeping Knows” with Latto, and “No Face,” to name a few.