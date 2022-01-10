Image Image Credit Jerritt Clark / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Key Glock Performs At The Hollywood Palladium Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Glock is one of Hip Hop’s up-and-coming stars. In an interview published on Tuesday (Aug. 5), the Memphis native discussed the legacy of his late cousin Young Dolph and Beyoncé incorporating one of his songs into her “Cowboy Carter Tour.”

Ever since he dropped his Whole Lotta Errthang mixtape in 2016, the “Let’s Go” rapper’s trajectory has been nothing but up. Just one year later, he signed to Young Dolph’s Paper Route Empire, dropping a slew of successful solo albums — including Yellow Tape and Yellow Tape 2 — and collab albums Dum and Dummer and Dum and Dummer 2 with Young Dolph. Tragically, the King of Memphis creator was murdered in November 2021, and Key Glock essentially paused his career as he took time to grieve and refocus.

In his recent interview with XXL Magazine, Key Glock revealed that one of the most important things he learned from Young Dolph is “his heart to give.” He added, “It rubbed off on me like real big, because I know how it [feels] to not have, and I know how it [feels] to be blessed. My partners ain’t got what I got, but they know what’s mine is theirs … I just be happy God blessed a n**ga to be able to bless somebody else. That’s part of what I cherish the most. His heart to give.”

Though Young Dolph’s death may have slowed his ascent, Key Glock has still been seeing success. Most notably, he released his latest album, Glockaveli, in May to critical praise. However, it’s a song from his 2018 Glockoma mixtape, “Gang S**t No Lame S**t,” that’s been getting played in stadiums recently; Beyoncé used the track as an interlude during her "Cowboy Carter Tour."

“I don’t even know who to reach out to reach out to her,” Key Glock admitted to XXL, seemingly implying that he never spoke to her about using the song. “Nah, it’s all love, though. It’s all love. I f**k with it.”

He added, “That’s love. I rock with her husband. I rock with [JAY-Z]. When me and Jigga see each other, it’s all love, for sure.”

Clearly, Key Glock has been applying his lessons and his blessings.