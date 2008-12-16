Image Image Credit Erika Goldring / Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Keyshia Cole and Hunxho Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Keyshia Cole is very much a single woman, and at least for now, she's perfectly fine keeping it that way. On Thursday (May 29), the “Let It Go” singer stopped by “The Breakfast Club,” where she opened up about love and, more specifically, whether she’s ready to move on following her split from Hunxho earlier this year.

“When did you start trusting love again, or have you?” Charlamagne Tha God asked midway through their conversation, to which she replied, “Every time [results in] heartbreak.” Jess Hilarious then chimed in with a question about Cole’s current love life, prompting the singer to hilariously reference the host’s “Jess With The Mess” segment.

The A Different Me artist confirmed she’s definitely not seeing anyone at the moment, and according to her, “It’s not complicated at all. It’s very much giving single.” When Loren LoRosa asked if she's actively dating, Cole replied, “I haven’t decided to date again, [but] I take compliments.”

“But am I ready to move on?” she wondered aloud hinting at her past romance with Hunxho. “No. I still got that tattoo here, so I can't...I don't know.” Basically, she suggested that once — or maybe if — she removes the tattoo, she’ll truly be ready to get back on the market again. For those out of the loop, the "Love" hitmaker got Hunxho’s first name, Ibrahim, inked on her breast last year.

It was definitely a controversial choice at the time, and now that they're no longer together, Cole might think twice before making a decision like that again. Of course, DJ Envy had to jokingly spoil the moment. “You love fast, though,” he said, to which the musician responded, “Wow, that’s really judgy.”

When Did Keyshia Cole And Hunxho Start Dating?

Cole and the XXL Freshman first sparked dating rumors back in 2024 after being spotted together at a nightclub. Not long after, they confirmed they were indeed a couple, with Hunxho even appearing to reference their relationship on the track “Part Of The Plan” that September. “If she older than my age, then we can't date, is that a law? / I never seen so many people judge like they Allah,” he sang. The track appeared on his album Thank God, which also featured their first musical collaboration, “Don’t Let Me Down.”

Fast forward to March 2025, when Cole posted an Instagram Story about “starting all over.” She said, “Not having a man in my life also sucks. Come pay for these bags, bae.”

While the California native isn’t rushing into anything new, her honesty about heartbreak and healing is resonating with fans. In fact, one user even commented under the interview on YouTube: “Keyshia was vulnerable with her fans and we will forever love her for that. Her songs remind us that it’s okay to love, it’s okay to hurt, it’s okay to be betrayed, but most of all it’s okay to heal.”️ Whether or not Cole removes the tattoo at the end of the day, one thing is clear: She’s taking her time and doing it her way.