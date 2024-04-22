Image Image Credit Variety / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kid Cudi Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Thursday (Jan. 9), Kid Cudi revealed that he was forced to evacuate his home due to the ongoing wildfires devastating the greater Los Angeles area.

In an Instagram Story, the “Mr. Rager” rapper shared that he and his dogs were fortunate enough to make it out safely. “Hey, guys, [I] had to evacuate my crib. I'm safe [with] my loved ones,” Cudi explained. “For all the folks who lost their homes [and] people that are dealing with this, my heart hurts for you, and I am praying for us all.”

He continued, “I send all my love to you and yours. If you have to evacuate, get out immediately. Don’t hesitate. Be safe, LA. Love you guys.”

Per REVOLT, the wildfires have displaced over 100,000 residents and claimed the lives of at least five others. The blaze spread to the Hollywood Hills around 6 p.m. on Wednesday (Jan. 8).

Cudi’s Instagram upload marked the first we’ve heard from him since announcing his social media hiatus in 2024. On Dec. 19, the Indicud creator told fans that “being disconnected” was the best move for his mental health: “I'll keep y’all updated [through] my Stories, but I won't be posting much on there either. Just projects and things [that] I [have] goin’ on will be posted by my team.”

He further noted, “I see too much bulls**t on here… I think I've been too accessible. Now, when [you] hear from me, it'll be through my art.”

Cudi's decision to step away from the internet came toward the tail-end of a whirlwind year. He dropped INSANO at the start of 2024, then followed it up with INSANO (NITRO MEGA) the next month. Though the Grammy Award winner initially had a world tour lined up, those plans were quickly scrapped after breaking his foot at Coachella in April.

As for the wildfires, other celebrities and artists based in Los Angeles or with loved ones in the area have been speaking out since they began. “Prayers to the [families] experiencing that firsthand,” Meek Mill wrote on Twitter, while LeBron James shared, “Praying for everyone in Southern California!” See more posts below.