Kid Cudi is adding Happy Gilmore 2 to his acting resume. On Friday (Oct. 25), the Cleveland native broke the news that he’ll be starring in the Adam Sandler-led film, which has no release date at the time of reporting.

“I've been wanting to talk about this for a minute!!! This is so f**kin’ huge,” Cudi wrote on social media. “It's been a long-time dream of mine to work [with] Adam. He’s my favorite, and his movies and comedy made up my childhood. Another dream come true. Blessed!! Get ready, this one’s gonna be epic.”

Much like the movie itself, the extent of the “Day ‘n’ Nite” artist’s involvement in the project is currently unknown. However, Julie Bowen and Christopher McDonald are set to return as Virginia Venit and Shooter McGavin, respectively, while Bad Bunny will also make an appearance. Dennis Dugan, who directed the first Happy Gilmore, is executive producing the sequel.

In August, Cudi played The Thinker in M. Night Shyamalan's psychological thriller, Trap. Prior to that, he voiced Agent Mason in the Paramount+ animated series “Knuckles.” The musician described the latter role as a “dream come true” in his sit-down with theGrio.

“That 10-year-old, 11-year-old Scott inside me was screaming like a schoolgirl,” he revealed to the outlet. “I think every once in a while, when you’re in this business, you have these moments where you kind of like, ‘Wow, this is really an extraordinary experience.’ I’m a part of something mega.”

Musically, Cudi unveiled INSANO in January. It contained songs like “GET OFF ME,” “AT THE PARTY” and “MOST AIN’T DENNIS.” Meanwhile, contributions came from the likes of ASAP Rocky, Lil Yachty, XXXTENTACION, Pharrell Williams, Lil Wayne, Young Thug and Travis Scott. He was supposed to tour in promotion of the album but unfortunately broke his foot at Coachella.