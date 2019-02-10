Image Image Credit Vivien Killilea / Contributor via Getty Images and Rich Storry / Contributor Image Alt Killer Mike and Travis Scott Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Ever since Travis Scott’s UTOPIA lost Rap Album of the Year to Killer Mike’s MICHAEL at the 2024 Grammy Awards, their respective fanbases have been at odds.

While Killer Mike previously tackled complaints from streamers like Kai Cenat and Adin Ross who thought his win was undeserved, he spoke about the Cactus Jack Records founder’s perceived snub on Monday (Aug. 19) in a sit-down with Complex. “As an artist, I deeply have reverence for Travis Scott. He’s amazing,” the Atlanta rapper expressed.

“I'm never going to think anybody deserves anything in front of me, especially when I put in my best, but a lot of his fans — they don't like Mike now. And I have to accept that, that's fine,” he subsequently addressed Scott’s supporters.

“There's going to come a time in their life when their mother dies. There's going to come a time in their life when someone that they cared for deeply dies. And the question is, what song [are] you going to pivot to?” Killer Mike questioned before highlighting what sets their music apart, specifically citing “MOTHERLESS” as an example.

He continued, “I listen to Travis, and I jam, but man, does the record hit you like shedding tears when she won't let you see your child? When child support on your Black a** for the mistakes you've made? That's what my music does. It's there for you.”

Scott has been nominated for 10 Grammy Awards; however, despite packing out arenas, he has yet to nab the coveted trophy. Not only did UTOPIA fall short of winning Rap Album of the Year in 2023, but ASTROWORLD suffered the same fate in 2019.

However, during HBO's "The Shop," Scott explained why he doesn’t disregard the accolade's significance. He said, "A lot of our peers, everyone’s like, ‘F**k that award.’ I f**k with it. You play football to win a Super Bowl; you play basketball to win championships. It’s what that Grammy used to mean, [which] is the idea I hold on to.”